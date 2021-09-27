Yacht with two people on board gets stuck off the Headland after mechanical failure
A 31-feet yacht was brought back to safety after suffering a mechanical failure in “rapidly deteriorating” conditions.
Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 5.40 am on Monday, September 27, by Humber Coastguard to assist the vessel, which had two people on board and was about two miles off the coast.
The all-weather lifeboat Betty Huntbatch and volunteer crew launched at 5.50 am.
The vessel was taken under tow at 6.20am and arrived at Hartlepool Marina at 6.50am where it was met by the local Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team team.
Hartlepool RNLI Coxswain Robbie Maiden said afterwards: “Conditions were rapidly deteriorating with winds gusting up to 30 miles an hour as we arrived on scene so great team work from the crew meant we quickly attached a tow and brought the boat and it’s two crew safely back to Hartlepool Marina.”
The all weather lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 7.20 am.