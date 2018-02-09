Yellow warning for ice and snow this weekend

The North East has been warned to brace itself for more wintry weather this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice and snow covering the North East coast from Scotland down to South Yorkshire from now until 11am on Sunday.

Heavy sleet, hail and snow showers are forecast for today, with 2-5 cm of snow possibly accumulating above 100 m with some snow to low levels too.

A band of rain and hill snow is expected to clear eastwards on Saturday night with clearer skies and scattered sleet, snow and hail showers following.

Rain and hill snow, accompanied by some strong winds, is expected through Saturday evening, clearing eastwards overnight.

As skies clear from the west overnight into Sunday morning, ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces later in the night.