Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth set to hit Hartlepool

A yellow weather warning has been issued in Hartlepool as Storm Gareth is set to hit the region tonight and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued the weather warning as strong northwesterly winds are expected during Tuesday night and Wednesday with possible transport disruption.

The yellow warning for wind is in place from 9pm tonight to 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

Although a bleak and rainy start to the morning, the sun is expected to make an appearance this afternoon with the maximum temperature set to reach 8°C.

But gusts of wind are forecast to hit almost 50mph overnight and into tomorrow as Storm Gareth hits the UK.

The storm will bring strong winds to many areas, especially parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, Wales and Scotland.

The Met Office's weather forecast for the North East reads: "Early rain soon giving way to a chilly and breezy day of sunny spells and a few blustery showers, mainly over western hills where wintry at times. Becoming windier with longer spells of rain and hill snow from late afternoon. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

"Very windy and cold overnight with frequent showers, heavy at times, and perhaps falling as snow over western hills. Becoming drier later in the night, but staying very windy. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

"Wednesday will be a windy but largely dry day with some sunny spells, with just isolated showers possible over western hills, and winds gradually easing through the day. Feeling less cold than Tuesday. Maximum temperature 10 °C."

Here's what the Met Office says to expect:

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.