Yellow weather warning lifted as Hartlepool escapes worst of Storm Freya

It's a cold and windy start to the morning but the weather is set to brighten up later today.

The yellow weather warning for wind which had been in place overnight has been lifted

Although residents can expect windy conditions this morning with gusts of wind in Hartlepool set to peak at 38mph.

Although temperatures are expected to rise to highs of around 9°C by 2pm today, the windy conditions mean it will feel as cold as 0°C this morning.

It is forecast to remain cloudy throughout the morning but there will be spells of sunshine throughout the afternoon.

Remnants of overnight rain will soon be dying out then a dry and bright day with sunny spells. Winds lighter than Sunday, but windy towards the coast through to mid-afternoon. Turning cloudy in the west later with a few showers possible.

Into tonight showers continuing to push east overnight, perhaps turning wintry over the hills. The showers will be interspersed with clearer spells, especially in the east.

Tomorrow the skies will remain cloudy with highs of 9°C and a minimum temperature of just 5°C.

The town isn't forecast rain until later this week on Wednesday and Thursday.