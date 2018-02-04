Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice as temperatures drop across the North East

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place as temperatures are set to drop across the North East

The Met Office warns that icy patches are likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, bringing a risk of injuries from slips and falls as well as difficult driving conditions.

In addition, wintry showers may produce a light covering of snow in places by Monday morning.

The yellow warning is in place from 6pm today until 10am tomorrow.

A further warning of snow and ice has been issued from 8pm tomorrow until 3pm Tuesday.

The Met Office states: "A spell of rain, quickly turning to sleet and snow, will move southeast across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales.

"Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. As rain, sleet and snow clears Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight Monday, ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

Today's weather has seen a frosty start, followed by a mainly-dry day with sunny intervals.

It will remain cold with a few wintry showers possible.

Slight accumulations are expected in places, especially on higher ground.

It will be feeling cold in the northeasterly breeze, with a maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight, a widespread, and sharp frost will form with clear spells. Isolated wintry showers will persist near coasts with icy surfaces expected.

Light easterly winds near coasts, variable inland. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Monday's early frost will clear only slowly, and it will remain cold with sunny intervals.

A few flakes of snow are possible in places, but it will be mainly dry with light winds. Very frosty overnight. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

It will be cold on Tuesday with intermittent light snow, then frosty overnight. Dry, often sunny on Wednesday, but remaining cold with overnight frosts.

Then further rain. sleet and snow on Thursday.