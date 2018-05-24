Yo-yo world champion Gentry Stein set to visit Hartlepool this weekend

Yo-yo fans are in for a treat as the world champion is set to visit Hartlepool.

World yo-yo champion Gentry Stein is set to visit The Entertainer shop at Middleton Grange shopping centre on Monday, May 28, from 9am and until 4pm.

Gentry will also be joined by international yo-yo superstar, Hans Van Dan Elzen – known as YoHans - who is also the founder of YoYoFactory, which is an organisation that designs and manufactures the world’s best performing yo-yos.

Enthusiasts will be able to watch the stars in action as they perform a variety of high-speed spins and tricks.

There will also be the opportunity to meet Gentry, who will be signing autographs and answering questions.

Visitors will also be able to enter into a prize draw with the chance to win a Gentry Stein Signature Yo-Yo.

Mark Rycraft, shopping centre manager, said: “This is the first time we have welcomed a yo-yo world champion to the centre and we’re very excited to see this exhilarating sportsman in action.

“I’m sure there are many devotees out there and this will be a fantastic opportunity to get up close and see these highly-skilled experts in action.”

The Hartlepool visit is part of a tour that will also see Gentry perform at The Entertainer stores in Warrington, Birmingham, Uxbridge, Crawley and Brighton.

The tour will come to an end in London on 9 June where he will compete in the UK National Yo-Yo Contest.

Gentry Stein and Hans Van Dan Elzen will be performing performing on the hour, every hour for 25 minutes at a time from 9am until 4pm.