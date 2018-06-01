You can help promising young Hartlepool singer fulfil his dream

A young Hartlepool singer needs your vote to make his dream come true.

Nine-year-old Lennon Hutchinson aced the Regional Finals of the nationwide TeenStar singing and dance competition.

But he was left disappointed when he failed to make it through the next round at the Area Finals for the North East and Scotland last Sunday when nerves got the better of him.

But Lennon has another shot to get back in the competition if he can win a wildcard public vote.

His family have launched a campaign across the town and on social media and are asking supporters to vote for him.

Lennon’s uncle Darren Magee said: “The place was absolutely rammed at the Area Finals.

“He still sang excellently, singing Who’s Loving You by the Jackson Five, but he didn’t get one of the three singing spots.

“He got a bit of an attack of the nerves and afterwards he was devastated because he knew he could have sang better.”

Up until then, Lennon, who has spent many weeks in hospital learning to walk again due to having osteopetrosis, had flown through the earlier rounds.

At the first audition when he sang Don’t Stop Believing by Journey, the judges stopped him halfway through and said he was through.

Then at the Regional Finals he had everyone clapping along.

Darren added: “He is such a sweet looking boy then this big voice comes out.”

But all is not lost. Lennon, who goes to Clavering Primary School, is currently leading the wildcard public text vote, followed by another Hartlepool singer Darci Murphy.

Darren, who started the Facebook page Help Make Lennon’s Dream Come True, added: “One video of Lennon singing has been viewed 19,000 times.

“The response has just been amazing and Lennon is absolutely made up.”

Darren and Lennon’s dad Keith Hutchinson have also been spreading flyers all over the town which business have put in their windows asking people to vote for him.

Lennon has only been singing for a year and stole the show when he performed at Darren’s wedding in October.

People can catch Lennon at Port wine bar on Navigation Point, Hartlepool marina on Tuesday when he will sing with his vocal teacher Julie Turner to thank supporters.

To vote for Lennon text wildcard304 to 84222. Voting closes at midday on Wednesday.