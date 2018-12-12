'You must be so proud' - support for Bradley Lowery Foundation as charity's holiday home plans get green light

The legacy of one little boy will allow families across the UK to make special memories together in a dedicated holiday home.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was yesterday gifted a parcel of land in Scarborough to turn into a state-of-the-art holiday home for sick children and their families.

Bradley Lowery died in July 2017.

Bradley, who was six, died in July 2017 after a battle with terminal neuroblastoma cancer. The charity was set up in the wake of his death by mum Gemma Lowery, and works to support other children with their fundraising journeys.

Scarborough Borough Council's cabinet approved a long lease for a piece of land, which will become the site of a two-storey home including five bedrooms and a sensory garden.

Deputy leader of the council, Coun Helen Mallory, hailed the Foundation's plans as "awe-inspiring" and added: "I look forward to seeing this amazing project get underway and, in due course, welcoming children and their families to Scarborough for an opportunity to make many wonderful holiday memories."

The Yorkshire town has a special place in the hearts of Bradley's family, who enjoyed a special trip their towards the end of the little boy's life.

All smiles on a family trip away. The creation of the Foundation's holiday home will allow other families to create the same special moments.

Friends and supporters of the Foundation have been sharing their own messages of support for Gemma and the team, praising their work in keeping Bradley's memory alive and keeping other children at the heart of what they do.

Here are some of your messages of praise from social media:

Lynn Turner: "Fab! All that fundraising was always going to benefit other children and families so for them to achieve this is amazing.

"Well done to his mam and family who have been non stop fundraising. You must be so proud."

Margaret Stephenson: "Bradley's name living on forever Merry Christmas beautiful, smiley Bradley."

Angela Martin: "Amazing, good work keep it up, keep Bradley's memory alive."

Dorothy Stockdale Webb: "Fantastic news well done Bradley Lowery Foundation, you're all amazing."

Maureen Barnett: "Fab news well done to all involved."

Jane Sawyers: "That’s brilliant news."

Related: Bradley Lowery Foundation given go-ahead to build holiday home for sick children



Jo Moore: "Fantastic news to you all."

Melissa Sayers: "Absolutely tremendous news a lovely retreat for some very poorly children long may Bradley's legacy continue."

Kay Middleton: "Fabulous news. Well done everyone Gemma, Carl and Kieran, Bradley will be so proud looking down on you all."

Donna Laws Caddick: "Wow just amazing. Well done Gemma."

Beryl Hann: "Brilliant news Bradley will be so proud."

Angela Holroyd: "Amazing hope it all goes fab! He was a gorgeous boy, full of life. Great respect for all his family achieve in his name! Never forgotten."

Susan Gravett: "Fantastic what the BLF are doing for poorly children."

Maureen Rogerson: "Marvellous news Bradley will be so proud of his Mammy, Dad and big brother."

*For more information about the Bradley Lowery Foundation, visit their website here.