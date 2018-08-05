'You're going to be missed by so many people' - Hartlepool grieves for murdered mum-of-three Kelly Franklin

A shocked community is sharing tributes to a "beautiful" mother from Hartlepool who lost her life in a brutal attack.

Cleveland Police today named Kelly Franklin as the victim of a fatal incident which took place in the town on Friday just after 9pm.

Floral tributes to Kelly Franklin in Hartlepool.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead on Friday in Oxford Road after suffering "significant" injuries.

Floral tributes have been left near the scene of Kelly's murder, and many have started to leave messages on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page in memory of the mum.

Here are some of your tributes to Kelly Franklin from social media:

Kathleen Foster: "Love, thoughts and prayers are with this lady's family. RIP."

Debbie Roberts: "Fly high sweetheart."

Diane Marshall: "OMG Kelly I was only talking to you couple of weeks ago can't believe it. RIP."

Joanne Louise Marks: "RIP my friend feel so sorry for your babies and your family they loved you so much you're going to be missed by so many people."

Melissa Ramshaw: "I can't even imagine the absolute pain this must bring to her family and friends. Thinking of you all. RIP Kelly."

Olwen Robinson: "Such sad news those little bairns left without a mammy. RIP."

Zoey Scott: "Heaven has gained a beautiful angel and left the earth with a big hole ... she had so much to live for and it got snatched by cruelty sending massive loves to her heartbroken family and kids its so so so sad RIP Kelly fly high lovely."

Carol Gash: "RIP beautiful lady. Thoughts are with the family and friends."

Wendy Josephine Eilerd: "RIP. God bless her and her children."

Rosalind Henderson: "I went on a course with Kelly she was a lovely lady."

Vicky Coates: "RIP Kelly a beautiful soul inside and out you will be missed by many but am sure your family will keep your memory alive for your beautiful babies, I remember us both being pregnant at the same time with our girls, sleep tight."

Jane Sawdon: "Heaven has received a beautiful angel RIP."

Beverley Foreman: "So sorry for three little children absolutely heartbreaking."

Andrea Richardson Cook: "I was hoping it wasn't Kelly, she was a beautiful, quiet young lady who used to come in the shop I worked in, absolutely gutted, thoughts and prayers with your family and friends and to your three kids who now have no mammy, RIP Kelly."

Mick Sawdon CP: "She was an absolute diamond girl she will be sadly missed we had some good times RIP."

June Martin: "So sad this RIP Kelly you gone far too soon your beautiful children has lost there mam it shouldn't be like this."

Pauline Daurge: "So sad those poor bairns left without a mammy bless them and her family."

