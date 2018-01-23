Young boxers’ new kit is a knockout thanks to donation

A group of young boxers are looking a knockout in their new kit.

The members of Horden Amateur Boxing Club are dressed for success thanks to a donation of new clothing.

We will be proud to wear it at the boxing shows around the North East Liam Dineen

Keepmoat Homes has donated funding to the club, which teaches young people the skills and discipline of the sport and has had an impact on anti-social behaviour in the area.

The club has more than 30 members aged from 10 to 25-years-old and is based near Manor Way in Peterlee, where Durham Villages Regeneration Company (DVRC), a joint venture between Keepmoat Homes and Durham County Council, is planning to build 84 new homes.

Geoff Scott, social and economic impact manager for Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are committed to supporting communities and delivering long-term improvements wherever we work.

“Horden Amateur Boxing Club improves the health and confidence of the young people who attend but also has an impact on the wider community as it has helped bring about a major improvement in anti-social behaviour.

“As the club is important to local people we wanted to support it, especially knowing that it is run by volunteers and is highly dependent on donations.

“Hearing that they had no kit to identify them at tournaments and events, we donated £500 to get all the members jackets and t-shirts.”

Richard Bass, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “As well as building new homes at Manor Way we want to support and grow the local community.

“We will be transforming an area of unused land with the development, but we know that community goes beyond bricks and mortar which is why we chose to donate the kit to the club.

“We’re proud to support the members and can’t wait to see them attending tournaments in their new kit.”

Liam Dineen, club secretary at Horden Amateur Boxing Club, said: “The boxing club is attended by a number of young people from the local area, with some members coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We believe it is important to keep the club running to support them.

“The club is run by volunteers and any help is always appreciated. We are extremely grateful for the generous donation from Keepmoat Homes for the training kit and we will be proud to wear it at the boxing shows around the North East.”