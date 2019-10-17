Young boy sent to A&E after being hit by a car on Catcote Road in Hartlepool
Emergency services were at the scene of a collision on Catcote Road and were forced to close the road.
Police were sent to the road on Thursday, October 17 just before 5pm to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.
North East Ambulance Service were called at 4.46pm and sent a paramedic to the scene.
A young boy had suffered rib and head injuries after being hit by a car on the road.
A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “A young boy has been taken to the University Hospital of North Tees A&E with rib and head injuries following the collision.”
Cleveland Police confirmed that the road was re-opened at around 6pm after the boy had been taken safely and the road was cleared.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Thank you to motorists for their co-operation and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident.”