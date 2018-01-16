Young children’s artwork is first on display at prestigious new gallery

Young children from across East Durham have helped to launch a prestigious new gallery.

The former TIC space at Durham’s Gala theatre has been transformed into an exhibition space.

Its first exhibition, which features the work of children from primary schools, nursery schools and childcare providers across the east of the county, is now open and will run until the end of the month.

Pupils from eight schools and nurseries, including Horden Nursery School; Our Lady of The Rosary Primary in Peterlee; Easington’s Rosemary Lane Nursery School; Sunshine Day Nursery at Peterlee’s Seascape Children’s Centre, and Wingate Nursery School, were involved in the project, spending time at Easington Barn, an arts and education centre set in 30 acres of wildflower meadows near Hawthorn Dene.

Lucy Jenkins, visual arts manager at Durham County Council, said: “We are delighted the Gala gallery has now opened and it is fitting that the first exhibition features the work of young people from our county.

“It was great to see so many people enjoying the space on its launch night and we are confident that the upcoming programme will attract many more visitors to the venue.”

The early years project currently in the gallery space is the culmination of a project titled ‘Get into the Light’, which was inspired by Durham County Council’s campaign to shine a light on all that is great about the county.

Coun Olwyn Gunn, Durham County Council Cabinet member for children and young people, said: “This is a stunning exhibition of amazing work that young children can enjoy and accomplish.”