Young entrepreneurs get helping hand with new college programme

Young business hopefuls are being given a helping hand in their bid to set up a new firm.

A new programme has been launched by East Durham College to give people an opportunity to ‘bring their business vision to life’.

This new programme at EDC gives young people a chance to become their own boss and bring their business vision to life Lee Jones

Biz-Startup Central is open for unemployed people between the ages of 16 and 24 from County Durham who have previously gained a level two qualification in an occupational area that may enable them to become self-employed.

Those who attend the programme, at the college’s Peterlee campus, will receive experience and advice from professional business staff.

The scheme offers professional coaching in aspects of business including business model and plan writing and development, support with identifying funding, finding gaps in the market, identifying customers and advice with managing finances and cash flow.

Lee Jones, an enterprise coach at East Durham College and lead on the Biz-Startup Central scheme, said: “This new programme at EDC gives young people a chance to become their own boss and bring their business vision to life.

“We hope to increase interest in business startups across the County Durham area and we believe that the Biz-Startup Central programme will give those with practical qualifications the best training and advice they’ll need as they start up their own businesses.”

Examples of eligible qualifications may include construction, hairdressing, beauty therapy, floristry and other similar trades where young people have gained skills from their course, but not the knowledge to set up their own business.

The new programme will be running on a regular rolling basis throughout the year.

It will run for a minimum of six weeks, one day a week.

The college is able to help with costs by providing a lunch allowance, travel expenses, reimbursements for childcare costs and any personal protective equipment (PPE) required by the young person during the scheme.

For more information on the programme, or to apply, visit www.eastdurham.ac.uk/biz-startup-central.