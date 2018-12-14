Young Hartlepool footballers - some just 3 - get a great boost from business group

Budding young footballers in Hartlepool are over the moon after winning a big boost from an enterprise group.

Gretton Crest Hartlepool Football Club has said a big thank you to UK Steel Enterprise for helping their club to buy new balls and other much-needed equipment.

The donation was welcomed by the club’s officials who said it ‘means a lot’.

Gretton Crest is run by volunteers and gives 50 boys and girls, aged from just three to 11, the chance to train three times a week.

The club also gives youngsters a chance to play in matches on a Saturday.

It relies almost totally on donations which comes from local businesses and supporters.

Organisers were delighted when UK Steel Enterprise, which is the Tata Steel business-support subsidiary and runs the Innovation Centre at Queens Meadow in Hartlepool, stepped in and offered £300 from its Community Support Fund to buy the equipment.

Gary Roberts - of the club, which trains at West View School in Hartlepool - said: “We were badly in need of new equipment including balls, bibs, cones and sub suits.

“Our aim is to give youngsters in this area of Hartlepool somewhere safe to go where they can learn sporting skills, make friends and enjoy playing as part of a team.

“We only ask for nominal fees from the members to make it affordable for everyone so we do rely heavily on donations and are very grateful for the help from UK Steel Enterprise.”

Gary added: “It isn’t always easy for parents to find the money for football boots, sports clothing or activities for their children so any support we get means a lot.”

Joan Cook, of UK Steel Enterprise, said: “It has been great to visit the Club for a training session and see just what a difference our support and the new equipment has made.

“The volunteers at the Club do a fantastic job and this is exactly the type of project that our Community Support Fund was set up to help.

“UK Steel Enterprise is about supporting businesses with finance and premises but this Fund means that we can also play a part in helping to improve the quality of daily life for children and adults who live in our steel areas.”