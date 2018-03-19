Young Hartlepool mum on road to recovery after suffering massive stroke at 30

A Hartlepool mum of three is recovering after suffering a massive stroke at the age of just 30.

Robyn Gelson has spent the last eight weeks in hospital and is currently paralysed down the right side of her body.

Robyn with husband Mark Gelson

But she is slowly making progress and her family have thanked all the medical staff who have cared for her.

They say Robyn’s case highlights how strokes can happen to anyone at any age and wish to raise awareness and potentially save lives.

Her brother Lewis Braham, 27, has raised around £3,000 for the Stroke Association after completing a 10k run last weekend.

Robyn was at her mum Midge Braham’s house in Seaton Carew when the stroke happened while Robyn was asleep.

Robyn Gelson with mum Midge Braham

Midge said: “Robyn was diagnosed with Addison’s Disease in 2009 which means her body does not produce adrenaline and it makes her quite tired all the time.

“When she had the stroke it was just a complete shock. She was fine beforehand.

“She couldn’t move her arm and her face went a little bit but I still didn’t think it was a stroke.

“I realised something was wrong so phoned 999. Even the paramedics thought it was a fit.

Lewis Braham (right) with Jay Corbett (left) and Lewis Ferry (centre) in a Stroke Resolution run for Stroke Association.

“We went to North Tees hospital and A&E and they said she had had massive stroke.”

It is believed a blockage in an artery starved Robyn’s brain of oxygen.

Midge added: “There is no reason for it, it was just one of those things.

“We haven’t been given any guarantees and are just taking each day as it comes.”

Robyn is married to offshore oil rig worker Mark Gelson.

They have three children; sons Kyro, 11, and Knox, five, and daughter Gianna aged ten.

They and the rest of Robyn’s family including Lewis, dad Shaun and friends have been constantly by her bedside.

Midge said: “She is still paralysed down the right hand side but her speech is coming back slowly but surely.

“It’s getting there but she can’t explain what she wants to say and gets frustrated.

“She is making progress. She is on the mend and we have to keep our fingers crossed.

“We would just like to thank everyone for their support and donations also all family and friends for their support and visiting Robyn keeping her going.

“We would also like to thank the paramedics and all the doctors in accident and emergency, but especially the staff on Ward 41.

“They have looked after my daughter brilliantly, without them I don’t know what would have happened.”

Robyn is hoping to be transferred any time to Walkergate Park, a specialist rehabilitation medical centre in Newcastle to aid her recovery further.

Her family hope to raise awareness of strokes to improve the chances of others who suffer one.

Midge added: “We just want to make people aware; if in doubt phone 999.

“It can happen at any age. It just didn’t register at all when it was happening.

“It is like everything, you don’t think it’s going to happen to you.”

The Stroke Association says one in four strokes in the UK happen to people of working age.

It says every second counts and the quicker the person receives treatment the better.

Symptoms of stroke include if the person’s face has fallen on one side and if they cannot raise both arms and keep them there.

Slurred speech is another possible sign and not understanding what is being said to them.

Other symptoms are a sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, including legs, hands or feet; difficulty finding words or speaking in clear sentences; sudden blurred vision or loss of sight in one or both eyes; sudden memory loss or confusion, and dizziness or a sudden fall; and a sudden, severe headache.

If you see any three of these symptoms you should call 999.