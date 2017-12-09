Young Hartlepool police cadets honoured at awards ceremony

Cleveland Police Cadets from Hartlepool are among those recognised for their hard work over the past year at an award ceremony.

Around 80 cadets cover the four local policing areas across Cleveland were given certificates for social responsibility and citizenship, life skills, health, fitness and safety, outdoor adventure and teamwork, purpose of policing, community safety and crime awareness.

Best Attendees Award -

Hartlepool cadets Bradley Lewis was given a Best Attendee Award, Outstanding Contribution to the Cadet Programme 2017 went to Luke Burnett and the Social Action Project 2017 went to Charlotte Grange Care Home Hartlepool involving Luke Burnett, Declan Sowerby, Omran Alkoteiche & Mohammed Alkoteiche.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin said: “A huge congratulations to the cadets on their amazing achievements over the past year. Each one of the cadets has shown their incredible community spirit and they should all be extremely proud of themselves for dedicating their free time to making the area we live in a better place.”

Barry Coppinger, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the cadets who should rightly be proud of what they have accomplished within our community. The cadets are truly committed people who go the extra mile by giving their time and dedication to our communities and they deserve to be recognised with these awards.”

Police Cadet Coordinator, Craig Green, from Safe in Tees Valley, said: “Each of the cadets has made, and continue to make, a huge difference to the people of Cleveland.”