Young mischief makers rewarded in reading challenge

Young bookworms are being rewarded for being mischief makers over the summer.

All children who completed Hartlepool libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge, inspired by The Beano, are being presented with their medals and certificates this week.

Hartlepool Borough councillor Michael McLaughlin presents a reading certificate and medal to young reader Bella Ramsden. Picture by FRANK REID

The scheme called Mischief Makers tasked youngsters aged four to 11 with reading six books of their choice over the summer and was backed by fun activities at all of the venues.

They also received special treats each time they finished a book.

The challenge was run by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Libraries Service to increase youngsters’ interest in books and boost their literacy

Councillor Kevin Cranney, Chair of the Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “Congratulations to all this year’s Summer Reading Challenge champions on their achievement and well done to the library staff, parents, carers and others who have encouraged the children along the way.

Hartlepool Borough councillor Michael McLaughlin reads with Max Hussey after he presented him with a reading certificate and medal. Picture by FRANK REID

“The challenge is a great way of keeping young people entertained over the holidays but it also has much more important benefits.

“It helps children to maintain their reading level and their enthusiasm for books over the summer break, so they return to school keen and ready to learn, and completing the challenge also helps to boost their confidence and self-esteem.”

Councillors are presenting the awards to the children throughout the week.

Yesterday’s took place at Headland Library when the presentations were made by Councillor Mike McLaughlin.