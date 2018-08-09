Young performers shine in Hartlepool Carnival talent competition

Young stars of the future took to the floor to show off their skills.

Lots of youngsters enrolled for this year’s Hartlepool Carnival talent show and they didn’t disappoint.

The Hartlepool Carnival Talent Competiton was held as usual at the Headland Social Club, which also sponsored the event.

The skilled performers did a range of song and dance routines in front of a packed audience.

And, judges had a hard time picking the winners for the two age categories.

The talent show at the Throston Street club was part of the annual Headland Carnival which is running throughout this week ahead of Carnival Day on Saturday.

Hartlepool Carnival is a huge event organised by a dedicated group of volunteers.

Still to come is the Prince and Princess Competition, which is taking place today at The Victoria Arms.

Tomorrow judging will take place for the best dressed house, business and garden competition.

Carnival Day, on Saturday, will include a huge range of activities for everyone to enjoy including the parade, which will leave Town Square at 4pm.

Other fun on the day will be the Nutty Slack Race, at 3.15pm at The New Inn, a Wild West Re-enactment at 1pm in Croft Gardens and the Fancy Dress Competition at 3pm in Putting Green.

