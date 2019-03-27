Young sea cadets learn about lifesaving operations during visit to Hartlepool lifeboat station

A team of sea cadets were given first-hand experience of a lifesaving operation in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool RNLI hosted a visit from the junior section of Hartlepool Sea Cadets who learned about the work of the charity that saves lives at sea.

The visitors were given a tour of the lifeboat station that included a look at the protective clothing that is worn at sea, a close look at the inshore lifeboat and the navigation equipment on it and a video presentation.

The youngsters also learned how to stay safe around the sea and what to do in the case of an emergency.

Station mechanic Garry Waugh said: "It was a pleasure to meet the cadets who asked a variety of interesting questions and who knows one day one or two of them may become volunteer lifeboat crew members here as well.

"But the most important part of the visit was to remind our visitors to be safe at sea and at the seaside."

Acting Petty Officer (scc) Victoria Parkin who accompanied the junior cadets, said: "Learning about sea safety but having fun whilst doing it is very important.

"We have learnt about the work of the charity and the vital role that the volunteer crew members do and we were also told what to do and who to contact in the event of an emergency whilst at sea or on the shore.

"Overall we all enjoyed the visit and I am sure everyone has learned a lot from Garry and the crew members."