Young swimmers make a splash at Hartlepool’s annual gala

Pupils from primary schools across Hartlepool showcased their swimming skills when they took part in an annual gala.

The event, which was organised by Hartlepool Council’s Sport and Recreation Service, took place over two days at Mill House Leisure Centre.

Large School and Overall Winners Sacred Heart RC Primary School.

Smaller primary schools contested the first day while the second day of competition was reserved for larger schools.

As ever, all of the races on both days were very competitive and exciting and many proved to be very close.

Hartlepool Mayor Councillor Paul Beck attended on both days and presented pupils with trophies and medals.

He said: “It was a real privilege to attend the gala on both days and to witness at first hand the skill and effort of all of the children who took part.

“My congratulations go the winning schools and pupils, but in my view every child was a winner for simply taking part. They were all an absolute credit to themselves, their parents, their schools and the town.

“The quality of swimming was phenomenal and I’m sure that the town has some future British and even Olympic Champions on its hands.”

David Grainge, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Aquatics Manager, said: “Both days of the gala were a huge success and that is down to the schools and pupils that took part. The sportsmanship of all pupils was absolutely superb. There was also a good turnout of enthusiastic parents and other supporters which added to the overall atmosphere.

“I would particularly like to thank all of the volunteers who provided support and helped to ensure the gala ran smoothly.”

The key results were:

• Best Boys Team - Large School: Sacred Heart;

• Best Girls Team - Large School: Fens;

• Large School Winners: Sacred Heart;

• Large School Runners-up: Fens;

• Best Boys Team - Small School: Hart;

• Best Girls Team – Small School: Holy Trinity;

• Small School Winners: Hart;

• Small School Runners-up: Holy Trinity;

• Overall Winners: Sacred Heart.