Hartlepool youngsters spread the message of Christmas during their annual festive performances.

Children from the reception class at Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, Seaton Carew, took part in two shows in the run up to the festive period.

A school spokesman said: “We split our 30 children into two groups.

“Our children created the tableau in Holy Trinity Church, while representatives from each class told the story and prayers.

“Families and community joined us both days.”