Youngsters hailed after their bright ideas raise thousands for hospice

Children and budding entrepreneurs have been recognised for bright ideas that raised over £2,500 for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

The Bright Sparks fundraising campaign, supported by EDF Energy, saw seven local schools and colleges tasked with turning £20 start up money into as much as they could for the hospice.

Sacred Heart primary school pupil Imogen Storey with the Bright Sparks trophy as a deflated Hartlepool College of FE Student Liam Wilson. Picture by FRANK REID

Sacred Heart Primary School raised the most at £667 to win a trophy and cheque for £100 at Hartlepool’s power station.

Deborah McNamara, parent support advisor at Sacred Heart said: “The school council decided to use Pringle boxes instead of Smarties because you can get more money in them.

“Every class took part and our parents who support us in everything we do were really generous as well.”

Each participant that raised over £250 received a framed gold award certificate. Other schools at the power station ceremony were Greatham Primary which raised money from Christmas hampers and cake sales and West View Primary which held a non uniform day.

Sacred Heart primary school pupils (left to right) Imogen Storey, Annabelle Mason, Bella Farro and Sophie Fender with the Bright Sparks trophy and certificate. Picture by FRANK REID

Business students at Hartlepool College of Further Education made £487 from a Wear It Purple Day.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “There were all sorts of fundraising activities. It has gone really well. We are hoping to double the amount of teams next year.”