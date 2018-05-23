Youngsters jump for joy at Hartlepool skipping contest

Youngsters were jumping for joy after winning a skipping competition.

Hundreds of students from primary schools across Hartlepool took part in an annual skipping event.

The finals of the Yea r4 Skipping School for Hartlepool contest.

And, this year, the children from Hart Village Primary School were delighted to take the top prize.

More than 200 Hartlepool schoolchildren took part in the final, which was this year held at the Brierton Sports Centre.

And, after a tense few hours of skipping, the Hart Village pupils were victorious.

The Hartlepool event was organised by Skipping School Ltd, a specialist skipping activities company based in Leeds.

Elodie Davison from Elwick Primary School shouting her support.

It runs projects like this from January to May each year.

Each year about 22 primary schools in Hartlepool, with 1,000 children, get involved in the event.

This includes initial skipping skill workshop sessions, and then ongoing practicing in the playground and PE lessons.

A total of four Skipping Festival heats were held recently and the winners and runners- up from those took part in the final.

Skipping finals well underway at Brierton Sports Centre.

Teams of 30 skippers compete on a range of individual and partnership skills, and long rope running and jumping over games, where points are scored on a point-per-jump basis.

Throughout the event each school also presented a skip-dance performance, a musically choreographed routine to show and share a range of other skipping skills.

At the conclusion of the event, all of the accumulated points were added together, and the winners with the highest score was Hart Village Primary School.

Chris Corcoran, director of Skipping School Ltd, said everyone involved had a really great time at the event.

Skipping takes a lot of concentration.

This was the eighth time the contest has been held in Hartlepool.

Anyone wanting to find out more about the Skipping School activities can visit www.skippingschool.co.uk.

Great support from Kingsley Primary School pupils.