Your messages of congratulations to diamond Hartlepool couple celebrating 60 years of marriage

Mail readers have been raising their glasses to sparkling couple Roger and Hilda Morrow as they celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

They tied the knot on March 21, 1959 at All Saints Church, Stranton, and lived in the same house in Hartlepool for more than 50 years.

As their special day arrived, Roger and Hilda told the Mail the tale of how they met - and their pride at making it to the special milestone.

Read more: Hartlepool couple celebrate 60 years of marriage after meeting at Seaton as teenagers

Hilda and Roger met on the Front at Seaton Carew when they were both with friends. Roger later got in touch with Hilda, and the rest is history.

Dozens of people got in touch on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page to send their love and well-wishes to the pair, who have two children and four grandchildren.

The couple toasting their diamond wedding anniversary.

Here are some of your heartwarming messages:

Lynn Mackenzie: "Aw how lovely happy 60th wedding anniversary to you both."

Edith Harrison: "Congratulations. All best wishes to you both."

Gillian Morrow: "Proud to call these two gorgeous people my mam and dad."

Roz Wilkinson: "Congratulations on your diamond wedding day."

Related: Best wishes to Roger and Hilda as couple celebrate diamond wedding

Holly Bratt: "Congratulations beautiful story."

Eunice Thompson: "Congratulations Hilda and Roger hope you have a lovely day."

Patricia Macdonald: "Congratulations. Hope you have many more."

Jean Duke: "Happy 60th anniversary to you both enjoy."

Marie Britton: "Congratulations you both look fantastic."

Steve Gibbon: "Lovely couple, congratulations Roger and Hilda."

Eileen Magee: "Congratulations how lovely wishing you many more."

Marty Threlfall: "That's brilliant."