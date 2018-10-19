Hartlepool Mail Letter of the week: 'What has Seaton Carew got to attract 600 cars full of visitors?'

I would like to offer my sincere thanks to those very kind people who helped me, thinking I was ill when they found me rolling around the floor of a local hostelry at the top of Hart Lane, thinking I was having a seizure.

In fact I was rolling around the floor in fits of raucous laughter, tears streaming from my eyes, unable to catch my breath, because of an article (Mail, October 4) about the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council being shortlisted for the Leader of the Year award.

How can he be considered for an award?

He would have you believe that the renovation of the old fair ground at Seaton Carew to make hundreds of car parking spaces is for the benefit of visitors to Seaton Carew and the improvement of amenities therein.

As I see it, this project – which will be undertaken with a loan which has to be paid back over the next 25 years; a loan which will now be a burden on council taxpayers long after the current leader has taken retirement – is nothing more than a money-making scheme to supplement council coffers.

With the council’s obsession with making money, it believes that it now has another 600 parking spaces, which will bring in an income of £1 for three hours for each parking space, thereby making thousands more to spend on vanity projects.

Councillors need to take their heads out of the sand and be made aware that they are getting their ambitions confused with their capabilities

People only visit places where there are large popular attractions.

Blackpool has the tower, London has the Eye, Seaham has Tommy, Redcar has the vertical pier and other towns have zoos, stately homes, water worlds, and so on.

What has Hartlepool got to attract 600 cars full of visitors to Seaton Carew?

The council gave away our so-called jewel in the crown, The Historic Quay, to the Royal Navy and there is nowhere at all for visitors to Seaton Carew to shelter in inclement weather.

The council was responsible for the demolition, rather than the maintenance, of both the North and South shelters at Seaton Carew.

I believe that the only award suitable for the leader of the council is a “past my sell by date” award.

Edward Powell,

Birchill Gardens,

Hartlepool.