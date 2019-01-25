Letter of the week: 'Can £9.5m Hartlepool sea defences cope with a Beast from the East?'

I view the latest issue with the Headland sea defences with despair.

It appears from the article (Mail, January 18) that the constructors have learned nothing from history.

The Victorians realised that putting sloping, concave sea defences would allow the waves to run up and back onto themselves, thus reducing the impact energy.

The two blocks which were dislodged in 2018 were subjected to a relatively mild sea running.

Just wait until a prolonged turbulent sea such as we had last February and March.

Then we will see what modern construction can take.

But don’t hold your breath.

We may end up with a new “Block” Sands area!

Eric Peak,

Clifton Avenue,

Hartlepool.

