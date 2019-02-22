Letter of the week: Does Hartlepool really need 6,000 new homes?

A recent article in the Mail mentioned the need to build 6,000 new homes in the Hartlepool area to meet council targets. Why?

This equates to, approximately, an extra 20,000 people in the Hartlepool area.

That’s an estimated 20% increase in our population.

Where are all these people coming from?

Has there been a massive jobs boost in the town that I have missed?

Is Nissan moving from Sunderland to Hartlepool?

What on earth are these “targets” anyway? Who sets them?

That’s a lot of questions but the worrying thing is that a lot of our green belt is going to be dug up for these supposed targets.

The main thing is that a lot of developers are going to make a lot of money from these projects.

There’s nothing wrong with that if local people are employed but it’s not going to solve the unemployment problem and bring people off benefits.

As I said, the big fish will be the ones who benefit mostly.

Ian Tucker,

The Links,

Seaton Carew.