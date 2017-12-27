Letter of the week: How can Headland Town Wall awards be justified?

To quote Victor Meldrew, “I don’t believe it.”

Town Wall work wins two awards (Mail, December 14).

The Headland Town Wall flood defence system has now received three awards.

I have yet to see any evidence that the system will successfully protect the Town Wall area from flooding.

The system is untested, unproven.

So how can it be justified awarding something that is nothing more than a folly?

Alan Cook,

Hartlepool.

