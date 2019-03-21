Letter of the week: Is it not cheaper to demolish Hartlepool eyesores than repair them?

Hartlepool Borough Council is to spend nearly £60,000 on emergency structural repairs to The Shades in Church Street (Mail, January 28).

Then it purchased Mama Mia’s (Mail, March 5), purchase price unknown, with renovation costs of £207,000.

I’m befuddled where the council gets the estimate prices.

This will be another white elephant for the town.

It would be cheaper to demolish and rebuild.

As for a regeneration area, millions already spent, it might as well be a bottomless pit.

The council tax has gone up.

There is also the £1.2million Stockton Street scheme (Mail, December 27), which includes removing the planted area along the central reservation.

I hope town voters take all this in, and consider very carefully who they vote in at the next election, particularly in Victoria ward.

They have 33 councillors and cannot manage.

They want another three, costing the townspeople again.

O Landreth,

Sheriff Street,

Hartlepool.