Letter of the week: Thanks to the people of Hartlepool

On New Year’s Day I walked with my family and dogs from Crimdon to the Headland at Hartlepool.

As we began to walk back after calling in to a corner shop I suddenly fell, banging my head and face, and I was knocked out for a few seconds.

I just want to say a huge thank you to the lady from the shop who provided paper towels and water, and the very kind gentleman who took us back to our car at Crimdon.

In the shock of the situation we didn’t get names or contact details.

But they were both so kind and thoughtful I want them to know we really did appreciate it.

I ended up at Sunderland hospital, near to where we live but I am recovering thanks to the kind folk of Hartlepool.

It’s a pity about the two taxi firms that the lady in the shop rang who refused to come out, but I suppose not everyone is so kind.

Please print my thanks in the hope that they read my letter.

Thank you,

Val Bryant.