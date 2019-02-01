Letter of the week: Thousands of reasons to say thank you to Hartlepool

Alzheimer’s Society will mark its 40th anniversary this year, celebrating our story so far and our ongoing commitment to stopping dementia in its tracks.

I’d like to thank everyone who united against dementia last year by fundraising, campaigning and volunteering, helping us challenge perceptions, fund research and improve and provide care and support.

There are many highlights from 2018.

The Dementia Friendly Hartlepool initiative went from strength to strength, with the number of dementia friends in the town exceeding 4,000.

Nationally, there are now a staggering 2.5million dementia friends.

This initiative asks people to take one small action to help people with dementia feel supported and able to live well in their communities.

With an estimated 35,000 people living with dementia in the North East, including more than 1,200 in Hartlepool, the need to unite in the fight against the condition has never been more pressing.

There are so many ways Mail readers can get involved in 2019 and what better time to take on a new challenge.

From becoming a volunteer – either for our side by side service or at this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon where we are Charity of the Year – to fundraising, campaigning to Fix Dementia Care or signing up to join dementia research.

Whether you give an hour, a day or more, please visit alzheimers.org.uk/getinvolved to find out how you can unite against dementia.

Danielle Cooper,

Area Manager,

Alzheimer’s Society,

Westgate Road,

Newcastle upon Tyne.