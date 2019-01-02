Youth football club in Hartlepool seeking more players and volunteers in recruitment drive

A football club for players as young as three is hoping for even more recruits to come and join them.

A big year beckons for Gretton Crest Hartlepool Football Club which, in 2019, will celebrate five years since its formation.

The new year also marks the season when the club will start competing in seven-a-side matches.

Gretton Crest is run by volunteers and it gives 50 boys and girls, who are aged from just three up to 14, the chance to train three times a week.

The club also gives keen youngsters from around the town a chance to play in matches on a Saturday.

It relies almost totally on donations which comes from local businesses and supporters.

Officials would love to hear from more potential volunteers, players and sponsors.

Spokesman Mark Lupton said: “We are always looking for people to help as well as lots more kids who want to play.

“We have 50 youngsters at the club but we are struggling with kids who play at under-8 level.

“We are going in to seven-a-side so we need more.”

More volunteers are also required and anyone who comes forward will be given all the appropriate training including in First Aid and in FA courses.

Sponsors are also required and Mark said: “They will be more than welcome. We are always looking for balls and other pieces of equipment.”

Any sponsors who do come forward will be following in the footsteps of UK Steel Enterprise which recently donated new balls and other much-needed equipment, as reported in the Hartlepool Mail.

UK Steel Enterprise, which is the Tata Steel business-support subsidiary and runs the Innovation Centre at Queens Meadow in Hartlepool, stepped in and offered £300 from its Community Support Fund to buy the equipment.

Gretton Crest would love to hear from even more backers and anyone interested in sponsoring - as well as would-be players and volunteers - can email grettoncresthartlepool@hotmailc.om or visit the club’s Facebook page at Greeton Crest Hartlepool.