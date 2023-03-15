Budget 2023: Jeremy Hunt to announce major change to free childcare

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has left No. 11 Downing Street and has taken his seat in the House of Commons where he will deleiver his Spring Budget at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Mr. Hunt addressed the Cabinet before making his way to the House of Commons and set out his aims for the Spring Budget.

“He set out the improved economic picture following his autumn statement, explaining it paved the way for this growth Budget,” said a No. 10 spokesperson.

“He referenced plans for deregulation with Brexit freedoms, plans to invest billions in carbon capture and storage and develop nuclear energy, a boost to levelling up through 12 investment zones across the UK and a significant package to help people get into work, ranging from support for the over-50s, those on benefits, parents, and those with long-term health conditions,” the spokesperson added.