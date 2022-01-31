First News: Doodle boy signs nike deal

First News is a 28-day weekly newspaper for young people which is delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more at firstnews.co.uk/1free

DOODLE BOY SIGNS NIKE DEAL

A 12-year-old boy known as The Doodle Boy has signed a deal with sports giant Nike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Whale, aka The Doodle Boy, with one of his artworks

Joe Whale from Shrewsbury is to become a co-creator for the brand and help encourage kids to be more creative.

The artist, who used to get told off for doodling in class, became an internet sensation when his after-school art teacher posted some of his work on Instagram. The sketches even attracted fans such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Joe has since illustrated children's books (he’s got his own coming out this year!) and has created artworks for public spaces such as hospitals, restaurants and even an American TV set.

Joe said: “I just keep telling myself, do what you love, do what you love, doodle. It feels very good. I’m really proud of myself.”

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos at [email protected] and have your story published on this page and ,perhaps in First News too.

A REALLY WILD BIRTHDAY

We had the best day out for our cousin Theo's birthday.

By Pearl, Nell and Theo

We wanted to do something really fun together, so we went to Paradise Wildlife Park in Herfordshire.

Roaring Dinosaurs

First stop was the World of Dinosaurs. It was just like you’d imagine Jurassic Park to be – they even play the movie theme tune! We loved getting to see all the different species and taking a photo in front of the giant T-rex.

Next up we went for a tour around the park. There are so many amazing animals, including tigers, meerkats, penguins and camels. One of our favourites was the lion, as we got to see it sleeping up close.

After a quick stop for lunch, we spent the afternoon checking out some activities and we went on a train ride around the dinosaur park again.

It was such a fun day, and to top it off we went home to have some cake and presents!

WOW!

A pet cat has been reunited with his owners after going missing for 11 years! Fergus disappeared from his home in Moray in 2010. He was found 80 miles (129km) away in Aberdeen, and returned to his owners after being identified though his microchip.

DIARY DATES

2022 WINTER OLYMPICS KICKS OFF

4 FEBRUARY

It’s the opening day of the Games in Beijing, China.

BRIT AWARDS

8 FEBRUARY

This year, the UK’s largest music awards show is hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. Catch it on ITV.

SAFER INTERNET DAY

8 FEBRUARY

This international day helps make the internet safer.

WEEKLY PUZZLE