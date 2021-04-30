ITV will not air final Viewpoint episode after Noel Clarke allegations (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

ITV have said it will not air the final episode of its drama show Viewpoint on Friday (30 May) evening following allegations of sexual harassment made against star Noel Clarke.

A spokesperson for ITV said it had decided it was "no longer appropriate" to show the episode after 20 women made claims to The Guardian.

The show was set to be broadcast at 9:00pm on ITV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ITV spokesperson said:

“ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.