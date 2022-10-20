Prime Minister Liz Truss is meeting with the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir. Graham Brady, in No.10 Downing Street, it has been confirmed. A No. 10 spokesperson said the meeting was taking place at the request of the prime minister and that it was also unplanned.

It is being reported that deputy prime minister and Liz Truss’ closest ally, Health Secretary, Therese Coffey, also entered Downing Street at around 12.25pm. Mr. Brady, who entered Downing Street at 11.40am, is regarded as the man at the centre of the Conservative party who would know how much confidence the parliamentary party has in a prime minister at any particular time.

The Conservative Party Chairman, Jake Berry, entered Downing Street at 12.50pm via the front door. Mr. Berry’s arrival at Downing Street is significant as any move to replace Ms. Truss would have to go before the party board first.

The meeting between Liz Truss and Sir. Graham Brady comes after a night of chaos in the House of Commons. There were dramatic scenes before, during and after a vote on a Labour motion to have a debate on whether the moratorium on fracking should be lifted.

The vote had been described by the Conservative party whips as a vote of confidence in the prime minister and MPs voting against the government were told they would be booted out of the party. However, moments before the vote was about to start, climate minister Graham Stuart stood up in the House of Commons and said it was not a vote of confidence.

This resulted in scenes of chaos of confusion in the division lobbies with some alleging some Conservative MPs were being “manhandled” to vote along with the government. Labour party MP, Chris Bryant, described what he witnessed as “bullying” and said he saw deputy prime minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey and Business Secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg in the middle of one such altercation.

Sixteen Conservative MPs have confirmed they have submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister to the 1922 Committee. However, the actual number of MPs to have submitted letters is expected to be higher.

Liz Truss makes her way to the House of Commons ahead of this weeks PMQ session, at 10 Downing Street on October 19, 2022 in London, England. Liz Truss faces her third PMQs as Prime Minister against a backdrop of discontent in the Conservative party and an all-time low personal popularity rating. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)