Love Island has become one of the most-watched reality programmes of all time, bringing saucy singles together with the aim of finding true love. Yet despite the concept, success stories are very rare as couples who meet on the ITV show very rarely go all the way.

The pressures of being together in the outside world often crumble these relationships. Islanders leave the villa with a level of fame they had never experienced before which brings busy schedules and much more, all of which is a tough test for the new couples.

All that partnered with the regular doubts surrounding whether the contestants enter Love Island with the intention to find love and not to make it big means break-ups in the months after a series ends are incredibly common.

Once Kai and Sanam were crowned winners of Love Island 2023’s winter series in March, many viewers speculated online whether the connections formed on the programme were indeed genuine and how long it would take for the first split of the series - not long, it turns out. .

It has been confirmed that bombshells Casey O’Gorman and Rose Seabrook were the first Love Island 2023 relationship to end, just a matter of days after the pair attended the reunion show together on March 19.

Despite not coupling up during Love Island, islanders Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin had recently been dating and looking smitten. Now they have followed suit and have confirmed that they have gone their separate ways.

Also in the early days of April 2023, it was announced that Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda had split after weeks and weeks of break up rumours. The pair met during Casa Amor and became exclusive before they were voted out of the show.

It does not end there, though, as a couple who got to the Love Island 2023 final are also no more. Footballer Tom Clare and bombshell Samie Elishi have apparently gone their separate ways, as reports suggest they have struggled with long-distance.

But it is not all doom and gloom on the Love Island front, as victors Kai and Sanam are seemingly going from strength to strength, which even led to a fake proposal on a live radio broadcast. Tom Clare and Sami Elishi seem to be continuing their relationship, with videos circulating of the couple attending Macclesfield FC games and training sessions together.

Which Love Island 2023 couples are still together and who have broken up? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island 2023 couples relationship status

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins - still together

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga - still together

Tom Clare and Sami Elishi - broken up

Will Young and Jessie Wynter - still together

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda - broken up

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin - broken up

Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook - broken up