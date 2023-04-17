Tesco and Aldi have recalled some of their most popular breakfast products due to safety fears. The supermarket giants have pulled some cereals from their shelves after discovering they pose a risk to people with particular allegers.

According to Tesco , milk and hazelnuts were discovered in its Free From bran flakes and chocolate pillows. Customers have been warned to search their cabinets for the 300g packs and have a best before date of May 26, 2024. To claim for a refund, a proof of purchase is not needed.

It said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts) do not eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required. For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555.”

Aldi has also recalled its Harvest Morn High Protein Bars due to them containing milk, peanuts, and soya. The ingredients were either not listed or not highlighted in bold on the boxes as all allergens are supposed to be.

An Aldi spokesperson told LBC : “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because in some cases, allergens are not emphasised in bold on the packaging.

“Anyone who has bought this product suffers from an allergy or intolerance to the ingredients listed, should return it to any Aldi store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The latest recalls were put out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) earlier this month. It said: “Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product, that means it should not be sold.”

Aldi’s Morn High Protein Bars - affected flavours

Birthday Cake

Cookie Dough

Salted Caramel

Peanut Butter

Protein Mint

Jaffa Orange