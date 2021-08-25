10 women’s gilets for wardrobe layering from Mango, ASOS and Joules

Women’s Gilet

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A gilet is a fabulously functional way of adding an extra layer of clothing to provide some additional warmth and comfort, without being too heavy.

They can also easily be removed and carried if you do become too warm as they are often made of lightweight and breathable fabrics.

Below you will find ten of the best women’s gilets on the high street. Order now and you could be wearing your new gilet this weekend.

If you’re looking for a new top to go under your gilet, then consider a classic Bretop top for a timeless stylish look, and to pull your new outfit together add a pop of brightly coloured lipstick.

Padded Gilet Padded Gilet £29.99 This is a padded gilet which features a zip fastening, pockets and a high funnel neckline for a figure hugging and comfortable fit. Available in plum, navy, pink (pictured) and stone, and sizes 8 to 22. Buy now

Minx Diamond Quilted Gilet Minx Diamond Quilted Gilet £44.95 Quilted gilets are an outerwear essential, perfectly made for popping into town or going out on a walk. This all-year-round layering piece has diamond quilting, a zip through fastening, welt pockets with exposed metal poppers and an elasticated back channel. It gives a shape that’s as flattering as it is comfortable as there’s fitted side panels down each side too. Available in two colours; caramel and marine navy, and sizes 6 to 22. Buy now

Snug Water Resistant Packable Gilet Snug Water Resistant Packable Gilet £54.95 Perfect for when everyone goes out strolling together, this gilet is part of a family packable collection which means there’s matching styles for men and children too. It packs away into its own bag for easy on-the-go layering, has a water resistant coating for unexpected showers and is filled with recycled wadding for added warmth. The details don’t end there either with side entry zip pockets and an eye-catching printed lining. Available in five colours; soft pink (pictured), red, marine navy, winter white and gold bee, and sizes 6 to 20. Buy now

Hooded Drawstring Gilet Pale Pink Hooded Drawstring Gilet £33.99 This hooded gilet features a drawstring waist so you can choose the kind of fit you want, it can be looser so it can fit under your biggest winter jumpers or it can be pulled closer for a tighter fit. Two pockets on the front give you space for your essentials, while a zip front completes the look and protects you from the elements. Available in black, stone or pale pink and sizes 6 to 18. Buy now

Hooded Long Gilet Olive Hooded Long Gilet £46.99 This long gilet will be your new favourite item in your Autumn/Winter wardrobe. As it’s a longer length, it will help you to feel extra cosy and protected as the weather turns colder. It has a hood and two side pockets, so you don’t have to worry about the raining coming or where to keep your belongings when you’re out and about. Available in olive, stone or black. Buy now

Neon Rose relaxed gilet in quilted pastel floral co-ord Neon Rose relaxed gilet in quilted pastel floral co-ord £35.00 This gilet, with its all over ditsy floral print, proves that there’s a gilet for every occasion, and they can be smart and lightweight. This one is loosely cut with a relaxed fit and features a v-neck and two buttoned side pockets. Available in sizes XS to XL. Buy now

Only renja teddy gilet in beige Only renja teddy gilet in beige £25.00 Made of fuzzy teddy fabric, this gilet is cosy and super soft. Perfect for those who do indeed want to feel like they are being hugged by a teddy bear! Cut to a relaxed fit, it features a spread collar, button placket and button chest pockets. Available in sizes XS to XL. Was £35, now £25 Buy now

New Girl Order gilet in pastel geo fleece New Girl Order gilet in pastel geo fleece £45.00 Bring beautiful rainbow colours and funky patterns together in one with this gilet. New Girl Order specialises in all things bold and daring, and it’s easy to see that in this eye-catching piece. It’s made of lightweight, insulating fabric for a soft cosy fleece feel. Available in sizes 6 to 16. Buy now

Hooded quilted gilet Hooded quilted gilet £79.99 An online exclusive, this long line gilet features extra padding and filling for a super soft feel. It’s cut to a straight design so it will flatter all body shapes, while the added hood and zip and press stud fastening ensure you can be protected against all the elements if needed. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy now