These are some of the best vegan and vegetarian shoes for men and women

With a recent report from the Vegan Society showing that 95% of shoppers would welcome more vegan-verified fashion and, of those 48% want more vegan-verified items across all fashion categories, it’s no surprise that more brands are now offering animal free products.

What makes shoes vegan, and how can I tell if they are vegan?

Vegan shoes are made without the use of leather, exotic skins, wool, fur, or any other animal-derived material.

It’s not just about the main material used to make the shoe either; for it to be truly vegan then everything from the uppers to the glue that sticks the sole on needs to be free from animal components.

It’s easy to tell if shoes are vegan. If you are shopping online then brands will include the fact they are vegan in the description and may even include the Vegan Society logo if they have been approved by the organisation.

If you are shopping in store then it can just be as simple as looking at the sole of a shoe if you are not sure if a shoe is vegan or not. If you see a symbol that looks like a cowhide that mean it’s made with animal leather. If all the symbols look like diamonds or woven fabric that means that the materials aren’t animal-derived so the shoes are vegan.

What brands offer vegan products?

The good news is that many brands, both high street and high end, now offer vegan products as part of their ranges.

What else can I do to follow a vegan lifestyle?

The most obvious thing that comes to people’s minds when they think about going vegan is adopting a vegan diet.

The good news is that supermarkets are offering a fantastic range of dairy and meat-free alternatives now, so going vegan can easily be a lifestyle choice that lasts well beyond Veganuary if you so choose because there’s so much choice.

If you would like some help with creating tasty and easy plant-based dishes, we’ve rounded up ten of the best vegan cookbooks to help get you started.

