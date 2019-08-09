Hartlepool United players celibrate promotion to League1 after their 0-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park. Remember this?

13 pictures which show 2007 was a year to remember in Hartlepool - spot anyone you know?

It’s hard to believe that 12 years have passed since these scenes in Hartlepool.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 06:00

Pools clinched promotion and it prompted scenes of wild celebration.

The Wesley went up for sale and the Pigpen Festival pulled in music lovers.

We’ve got scenes of Dyke House students enjoying their prom and Lynnfield students just starting out in education.

In fact, we’ve got 13 reminders of life in the town in 2007. Take a look through and see how many of these bring back memories.

1. Pigpen festival

These festival goers were having great fun at Pigpen near Elwick in 2007.

2. Up for sale

The Wesley was up for sale in 2007.

3. On parade

A scene from the Headland Carnival parade in 2007. What do you love most about the annual event? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.

4. Old rivals

Old rivals West and Rovers are pictured in action. Recognise any of the players?

