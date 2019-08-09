13 pictures which show 2007 was a year to remember in Hartlepool - spot anyone you know?
It’s hard to believe that 12 years have passed since these scenes in Hartlepool.
By Chris Cordner
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 06:00
Pools clinched promotion and it prompted scenes of wild celebration.
The Wesley went up for sale and the Pigpen Festival pulled in music lovers.
We’ve got scenes of Dyke House students enjoying their prom and Lynnfield students just starting out in education.
In fact, we’ve got 13 reminders of life in the town in 2007. Take a look through and see how many of these bring back memories.