Stranton Primary school pupils Shay O'Driscoll (left) and Luke Allen look like they enjoyed their dinner in this 2013 scene.

13 tasty reminders of Hartlepool school dinners - spot anyone you know in the pictures?

It’s a tasty part of the school day for pupils across Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 16:45

We’re talking about school dinners and they have been the attention of many Hartlepool Mail features over the years.

So here’s 13 photographs to remind you of the tasty lunchtime treats you all enjoyed.

1. St Aidan's Primary School

There's not much left on the plate of these St Aidan's pupils who enjoyed their meal in 2010.

2. Great choices at St Hild's

Looks like there were plenty of tasty options for these St Hild's students in 2005.

3. Tucking in at Kingsley

What a great choice of healthy foods they had at Kingsley in 2006.

4. Plenty of choice at Wingate Infants

Lots to tuck into at Wingate Infants in 2009.

