15 magnificent Martyrs reminders of the day you ran for Pudsey. Remember these scenes?
On your marks, get set, go for memories of this Hartlepool fundraiser from seven years ago.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 16:45 pm
We’ve got 15 great views of the day English Martyrs students tackled a fun run course to raise money for Children in Need.
There were superb costumes, lots of cameraderie and generally just a load of fun.
But what can you remember of this proud Pudsey occasion? Take a look through our selection and tell us more.