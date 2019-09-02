There's lots of smiles at Lynnfield Primary School. Recognise anyone?

17 pictures of Hartlepool children starting school in 2004 - do you know any of the faces here?

Just class! That’s our selection of photographs of Hartlepool youngsters on their very first day in primary school.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 12:22

We’ve got a selection of 17 images from schools across town and they are all dated from 2004.

Each features fresh-faced youngsters who were just getting to grips with the whole idea of going to school each day.

So whether it’s Ward Jackson or West Park, Stranton or St Joseph’s, we’ve got a photo for you to look at.

Take a look through and see who you recognise. And email your memories to chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

1. Eldon Grove

An excellent line-up at Eldon Grove.

Photo: TC

2. St Joseph's RC

They were all new starters at St Joseph's RC Primary School in January 2004.

Photo: LH

3. Stranton Primary

Smiles from the Stranton Primary pupils.

Photo: LH

4. Kingsley Primary

So many new faces at Kingsley Primary.

Photo: LH

