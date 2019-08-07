Here's a scene from 2008. The Westgate store was

19 Hartlepool shops we've loved and lost - which of these Middle Grange businesses do you remember?

There’s nothing like a bit of bargain hunting and we’re doing it in the shops we’ve loved and lost in Middleton Grange.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 16:45

How about a spot of window shopping through these 19 reminders of everything from clothes shops to department stores.

Which ones did you spend your money in? And which would you love to see back in the town?

From Binns to Bretts and BHS to Barkers, there’s a great selection for you to choose from.

So get browsing and share your memories of the town centre shops from a bygone era.

1. Barkers

Barker's at the Indoor Market was a great place for knitting needles and all your sewing needs.

Photo: FLR

2. Pools Surplus Store

Wall to wall with hats, coats and gloves in the Pools Surplus store in Hartlepool shopping centre. Who remembers paying a visit?

Photo: HM

3. Scorers

We lost Scorers in 2008 but Mail readers shared their memories of it last year. They particularly remembered the lovely Christmas lights. CATCHLINE HM3308SCORERS

Photo: LH

4. Bretts sweet shop

Bretts was a big favourite with the sweet-toothed among us. In fact, when we asked for your memories of it more than a year ago, 61,000 people took notice of the story. Aniseed rocks, chocolate chewing nuts, lemon and limes were all among your favourite buys.

Photo: HM

