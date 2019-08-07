19 Hartlepool shops we've loved and lost - which of these Middle Grange businesses do you remember?
There’s nothing like a bit of bargain hunting and we’re doing it in the shops we’ve loved and lost in Middleton Grange.
By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 16:45
How about a spot of window shopping through these 19 reminders of everything from clothes shops to department stores.
Which ones did you spend your money in? And which would you love to see back in the town?
From Binns to Bretts and BHS to Barkers, there’s a great selection for you to choose from.
So get browsing and share your memories of the town centre shops from a bygone era.