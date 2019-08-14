It's that moment when these Hartlepool College of Further Education students find out how they did. Remember this?

19 pictures of young Hartlepool stars getting their A Level results in years gone by - do you know where they are now?

The tension is mounting for students across Hartlepool and East Durham. A level results day is almost upon them.

This year’s results will be revealed to students on Thursday, August 15.

And for those of you who remember exactly what that feeling was like, here are 19 reminders of the day you found out how you did.

Remember the day when all that hard work and revision proved to be worthwhile.

Take a look through our photos and see if you recognise any of our jubilant students.

1. Smiles at the 6th Form

It's a scene from 2003 and here are three Sixth Form students celebrating their A-level results.

2. A star line-up at Martyrs

Four years ago, these English Martyrs students were celebrating some great results.

3. Magnificent at Manor

It's a line-up of happy students at Manor College in 2004. Recognise any of them?

4. Great results in 2008

These College of Further Education students look happy with their 2008 results.

