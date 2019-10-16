Recognise this group of dancers?

19 reminders of those great Grand Hotel talent nights in 2009 and 2010

What a Grand experience that was!

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 16:45 pm

We’ve dug out 19 photos from our archives and they all show scenes from the Hartlepool’s Got Talent nights which were held in the Grand Hotel.

There’s dancers, singers and lots of appreciative fans.

So take a look through our selection and see if you can spot anyone you know.

They come from 2009 and 2010 and we’re hoping these photos bring back lots of happy memories.

1. Having a great time in 2009

The audience laps up the entertainment in 2009.

2. Showing off the moves

This talented performer shows off his moves.

3. Ready to perform

One of the performers in the 2010 competition.

4. The sweet sound of the Peppermints

The spotlight is on these young ladies. Remember this?

