19 reminders of those great Grand Hotel talent nights in 2009 and 2010
What a Grand experience that was!
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 16:45 pm
We’ve dug out 19 photos from our archives and they all show scenes from the Hartlepool’s Got Talent nights which were held in the Grand Hotel.
There’s dancers, singers and lots of appreciative fans.
So take a look through our selection and see if you can spot anyone you know.
They come from 2009 and 2010 and we’re hoping these photos bring back lots of happy memories.