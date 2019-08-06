21 pictures from when the Strictly Come Dancing stars came to Hartlepool in 2006
Remember when a ballroom dancing legend came to Hartlepool?
It happened in 2006 and here’s the photographic proof of the day Anton du Beke was in town.
He, and fellow star Erin Boag, were at the Borough Hall to judge a charity dance contest.
It was no small occasion either with 500 spectators watching the action.
It had all been organised by Carol Hammond who owns the Carol Hammond Dance Studio, and nearly £5,000 was raised for a worthy cause.
Highlights included the Strictly stars showing the audience how it is done in their own dance performance.
Were you there and what do you remember of it? To jog your memory, take a look through our photographic reminder.