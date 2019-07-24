It all started in 2012 when Miles for Men's amazing founder Micky Day founded the 5k run in memory of his father Michael Day senior, who died aged 68 after a one-year battle with throat cancer. Since then, thousands of runners have turned out year after year to support an incredible cause which has so far raised more than £300,000.

21 pictures which remind us how amazing Miles for Men is - spot anyone you know?

Here’s 21 reminders why Hartlepool fundraisers are the best by Miles.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 16:45

For the last seven years, you have proved it by tackling five kilometres of running – and walking – in aid of charity.

Miles For Men has become a Hartlepool phenomenon. You’ve run it in memory of loved ones, you’ve done it because you’ve beaten cancer, and you’ve done it to help others facing their own fights for life.

You’ve done it dressed as chickens, as Batman, Spiderman, the Hulk, and much more besides.

And now, with this year’s Miles For Men – and Walk For Women event – just days away, here’s a reminder of how fantastic you have been over the years.

1. United in running

More than 1,000 children, dads and grandads turned out for that first ever run. Were you one of them? Share your memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Photo: HM

2. Horses for courses

Miles For Men has a serious message but it also has a fun factory. Here's a fancy dress team pictured at the start of the 2012 race.

Photo: HM

3. Guest of honour

Guest of honour Roy 'Chubby' Brown, pictured next to the race founder Micky Day, kept the crowds entertained at the 2013 run.

Photo: HM

4. You're all superheroes

'Spidey' joined the race in 2013 but in reality, all the runners were superheroes.

Photo: HM

