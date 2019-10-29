Demolition was underway at Jacksons Landing in 2016. Do you remember the shops and restaurant there? Which was your favourite?

25 famous structures which have vanished from the Hartlepool and East Durham skyline

It’s not that long ago when all of these were part of the Hartlepool and East Durham skyline.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:45 am

But now they’re all gone and we are left with the memories of structures such as the old bus station, Steetley chimney, Easington Council offices and numerous pubs.

We’ve said goodbye to the Blackhall stack, to college buildings, chalets and a nightclub.

How many do you remember?

Take a look and tell us more.

1. Rovers Quoit Club.

Rovers Quoit Club is pulled down in 2013.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. The end for the stack

Who remembers the Blackhall stack? Here it is seen for the final time before its 2004 demolition.

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Goodbye to the North Shelter

The Seaton Carew North Shelter faced demolition in 2005. Remember this?

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Demolition work on the Headland Gate

It's ten years since this scene was taken by our photographers. Remember this?

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6