25 famous structures which have vanished from the Hartlepool and East Durham skyline
It’s not that long ago when all of these were part of the Hartlepool and East Durham skyline.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:45 am
But now they’re all gone and we are left with the memories of structures such as the old bus station, Steetley chimney, Easington Council offices and numerous pubs.
We’ve said goodbye to the Blackhall stack, to college buildings, chalets and a nightclub.
How many do you remember?
Take a look and tell us more.